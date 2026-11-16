How extreme has El Nino's impact been so far? | Number Theory

2026 almost certain to be second year of 1.5°C warming

El Nino also affects the atmosphere above the Pacific and thereby weather around the world. One result of this is that it pushes up global average temperature, usually with a lag of two-four months. In 2026, this increase is almost certain to take the annual average deviation from the pre-industrial average above the 1.5°C threshold for the second time after 2024. Four of the six global temperature datasets tracked by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) have published their data up to October. All except the data published by NOAA (which tracks lower warming and didn’t breach the threshold even in 2024) show the threshold was breached in the average up to October although the year started off relatively cooler. With the deviation expected to inch higher in the coming months as the El Nino matures, it is almost certain that these datasets will end the year with even higher warming. Even other datasets were close to the threshold by September.