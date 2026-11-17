Both retail and wholesale inflation has been higher in the past, but not recently

The existing series for Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has its base year in 2024 and 2022-23, respectively. These two series give monthly inflation values since November 2021 and April 2024, respectively. WPI-based inflation at 12.3% is the highest in the current series. The 6.1% CPI value in the current series is the highest since its October 2024 reading of 6.2%. If one were to read inflation trends over a slightly longer term using the 2012 CPI and 2011-12 WPI series, inflation has been higher in the past than it is right now. The short point is, there is nothing unprecedented about the latest inflation situation, but the recent rally does indicate strengthening price pressures in the Indian economy. This is exactly why most analysts expect that RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will raise interest rates when it meets in December.