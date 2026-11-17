Retail and wholesale inflation prints for October are in. They stand at 6.1% and 12.3%, respectively. How serious is the inflation situation? What is driving this trend? Here are four charts that explain this in detail.
- Both retail and wholesale inflation has been higher in the past, but not recentlyThe existing series for Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has its base year in 2024 and 2022-23, respectively. These two series give monthly inflation values since November 2021 and April 2024, respectively. WPI-based inflation at 12.3% is the highest in the current series. The 6.1% CPI value in the current series is the highest since its October 2024 reading of 6.2%. If one were to read inflation trends over a slightly longer term using the 2012 CPI and 2011-12 WPI series, inflation has been higher in the past than it is right now. The short point is, there is nothing unprecedented about the latest inflation situation, but the recent rally does indicate strengthening price pressures in the Indian economy. This is exactly why most analysts expect that RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will raise interest rates when it meets in December.
- The El Nino-related concern in food inflation in CPI dataFood is the biggest component of the CPI basket with a 34.8% share. It has been a major driver of the recent surge in retail inflation. Food inflation has increased every month from January to October this year to reach 8.5% from 2.1%. A lot of food inflation can be seasonal in nature, driven by factors such as a spike in vegetable prices. However, what stands out in the recent rally in food prices is the growing contribution of sub-categories such as cereals and products, and pulses, which tend to have more sticky prices than vegetables. This, given the lingering El Nino weather conditions and their probable adverse impact on India’s summer and winter cropping season productivity and output has added an extra note of caution to food inflation trajectory. “El Nino has already induced a sub-par monsoon with implications for kharif crop. Now concerns are rising about the winter crop from low reservoir levels and a slow start to sowing (17% below last year) … Ominously, the more persistent components of the food basket—cereals and pulses—recorded sharp increases in October, and daily data from November showed that this has carried into November.”, Sajjid Chinoy, JP Morgan Chief India Economist wrote in a research note issued on November 13.
- November oil prices, as of now, promise some relief in wholesale inflationA broad-brush breakup of WPI data shows that the war in West Asia has been acting as a major driver of wholesale inflation. Inflation in the fuel and power category increased from 3.2% in March (the first month of the war) to 30.8% by May. While there was a brief let-up in inflation in this category in June and July, the trend reversed as the ceasefire agreement broke down, and reached 32.8% once again by October. To be sure, the other two components of WPI, primary products and manufactured products, have also seen a rise in inflation but not as high as in the fuel and power category. Oil prices have come down after the results of the midterm elections in the US, as the Republican Party’s loss was attributed to the war by none other than vice-president JD Vance, and President Donald Trump has suggested that a military escalation might not be in the works. Data from the petroleum ministry shows that the average price of India’s crude oil basket has fallen from its October average of $119.91 per barrel to $96.19 per barrel in November (data up to 13 November). India’s crude oil basket was priced at $94.21 per barrel on November 13.
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