Number Theory: 3 things to watch out for in Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll results

ByRoshan Kishore, Nishant Ranjan, New Delhi
Nov 22, 2024 06:07 PM IST

.

The results of the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be declared tomorrow. In Maharashtra, the contest is mainly between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) or NCP (SP) on one side and the Mahayuti which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the NCP on the other. In Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led alliance is fighting against the BJP-led alliance. Here are three things which will play a critical role in deciding the results.

Nagpur: Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_21_2024_000246B)(PTI)
Nagpur: Security personnel stand guard outside a strong room ahead of the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_21_2024_000246B)(PTI)
