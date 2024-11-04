Number Theory: STs and their importance in Jharkhand politics

Jharkhand will elect a new assembly in a two-phase election scheduled for November 13 and 20. The main contest in the state is between the incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance. An extremely important, if not the most important factor, will be the alignment of scheduled tribe (ST) votes in the state.

