Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: STs and their importance in Jharkhand politics

ByNishant Ranjan, Roshan Kishore
Nov 04, 2024 10:22 AM IST

This is the first of a 2-part series on ST population and Jharkhand politics. The 2nd part will look at differences within STs and their political implications.

Jharkhand will elect a new assembly in a two-phase election scheduled for November 13 and 20. The main contest in the state is between the incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance. An extremely important, if not the most important factor, will be the alignment of scheduled tribe (ST) votes in the state.

Representational.(HT Photo)
Representational.(HT Photo)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //