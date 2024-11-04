This is the first of a 2-part series on ST population and Jharkhand politics. The 2nd part will look at differences within STs and their political implications.
Jharkhand will elect a new assembly in a two-phase election scheduled for November 13 and 20. The main contest in the state is between the incumbent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance. An extremely important, if not the most important factor, will be the alignment of scheduled tribe (ST) votes in the state.
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News/Editors Pick/ Number Theory: STs and their importance in Jharkhand politics