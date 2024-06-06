Number Theory: Why was Modi's victory margin in Varanasi lower?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory margin in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency (PC) in these elections is 152,513 votes. Not only is this a sharp fall from the 2019 victory margin of 479,505 votes, it is also lower than his 2014 victory margin of 371,784 votes. What really happened in the 2024 elections in Varanasi? Here are four charts which answer this question.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign after the NDA returned to power for a third consecutive term on Tuesday. (AFP Photo)