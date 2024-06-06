Number Theory: Why was Modi's victory margin in Varanasi lower?

Rajiv Gandhi’s 1984 victory margin of 72.2% is the highest ever victory margin for a sitting prime minister contesting a Lok Sabha election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory margin in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency (PC) in these elections is 152,513 votes. Not only is this a sharp fall from the 2019 victory margin of 479,505 votes, it is also lower than his 2014 victory margin of 371,784 votes. What really happened in the 2024 elections in Varanasi? Here are four charts which answer this question.
