Problematics | Parking order

As Problematics has evolved, our Einstein puzzles (or zebra puzzles as they are otherwise known) have been using five sets of variables for some time now. Our earliest ones had four sets, as older readers will remember. I have never created one with six sets of variables, an ambition for the future. For now, we remain on five: Welcome to Problematics! (Shutterstock)

#Puzzle 221.1

Five couples go to a movie together, parking their respective vehicles outside the mall that houses the multiplex. Each couple owns a different type of vehicle, and each vehicle is a different colour.

(1) The parking slots are numbered 1 to 5 serially from left to right, with the van in slot #1 (extreme left) and Mr and Mrs Guha’s vehicle in slot #5 (extreme right).

(2) Mr and Mrs Gore have parked in slot #3.

(3) Two of the vehicles are two-wheelers (a motorcycle and a scooter). One of these belongs to Atul and his wife.

(4) One of the three four-wheelers is pink.

(5) Anil and his wife have a red vehicle, while Ajay and his wife have a silver one.

(6) The SUV and the orange vehicle are in consecutive slots.

(7) Sana and her husband have parked their vehicle somewhere left of Soma and her husband’s vehicle. Both of these are right of Amit and his wife’s vehicle.

(8) The orange vehicle is parked somewhere right of Arun and his wife’s vehicle.

(9) Amit and his wife have a blue vehicle.

(10) Mr and Mrs Goud have parked somewhere right of Mr and Mrs Garg. Both these couples have parked somewhere left of Mr and Mrs Guha.

(10) Sara and her husband have parked somewhere right of Simi and her husband. Both these couples have parked somewhere left of Siri and her husband.

(11) Mr and Mrs Gill have parked in a slot adjacent to the one where Simi and her husband have parked.

(12) The scooter is somewhere right of the vehicle owned by Ajay and his wife.

(13) Amit and his wife have parked somewhere left of Siri and her husband.

(14) Anil and his wife have parked somewhere left of Sara and her husband.

(15) The silver vehicle is parked somewhere right of Anil and his wife’s vehicle.

(16) The red vehicle is parked immediately right of the sedan.

With zebra/Einstein puzzles of this sort, the usual format in which readers send their answers is a table. This time, the variables are simple enough to allow you to skip the bother of creating a table. I suggest the following format:

Slot #X: [Wife] & [husband] [surname], [colour] [vehicle].

For example:

Slot #6: Blondie & Dagwood Bumstead, purple truck

Slot #7: Catherine & Charles Dickens, green carriage

From slot #1 to slot #5, which couple has parked which vehicle of which colour?

#Puzzle 221.2

Distribute a thousand ₹1 coins among ten bags so that, whenever you need any whole number of rupees between ₹1 and ₹1000, you can pick up one or more bags whose combined contents add up to exactly that amount.

MAILBOX: LAST WEEK’S ANSWERS

#Puzzle 220.1

The calendars with the negative dates are my own. I have included the illustration because I think it makes it easier to understand the working of the trick discussed last week. Professor Anshul Kumar’s answer (not shown here) also makes use of negative dates. (As stated last week, the sixth row is not part of the trick and therefore not considered in the calculations.) The illustration also corrects an error in the January 2027 calendar that was published.

As you read Mr Kanwarjit Singh’s below, keep referring to the illustration and the mechanics of the trick will become clear: