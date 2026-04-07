The economics of Kerala’s religious diversity | Number Theory

Kerala has seen a secular loss of its consumption standard edge vis-à-vis India in the last 15 years

How have Kerala’s consumption standards changed vis-à-vis the rest of the country in the last decade and a half? HT has compared MPCE figures for Kerala and all-India from the 2011-12 and 2023-24 Consumer/Consumption Expenditure Surveys (CES). It shows that Kerala, and all major religious groups in the state, have lost their national advantage on the MPCE front. In 2011-12, Kerala’s average MPCE was 1.6 times the national average. This lead shrunk to 1.4 in the 2023-24 CES. If one were to distribute Kerala’s population in to all-India MPCE quartiles (bottom to top 25%), all major religious groups have seen a rise in their share in the poorer MCPE quartiles and a fall in the richer ones. To be sure, Kerala is still significantly ahead on a lot of other socio-economic indicators in the country, but its relative well-being is getting slowly eroded. Whether or not this creates an opening for a new political force in the state, or leads to a loss for the incumbent or actually rewards it because of its populist policies, remains to be seen.