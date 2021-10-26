Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling: Spot round admission dates released, notice here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU has released Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Counselling Spot round admission dates on October 26, 2021. The spot round counselling will be conducted from October 28 to November 3, 2021 from 10 am to 5 pm at all concerned B.Ed colleges. To apply for the spot round candidates can check the official notice available on the official site of LNMU on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

As per the official notice, the display of vacancy should be on October 27, 2021 and paper verification and admission at concerned B.Ed colleges of the state of Bihar will be from October 28 to November 3. College or departments will display the vacancy of seats as per roster after the closure of second round of counselling.

The seat availability matrix will be a real time display available to candidates as well as college on the website. As soon as any college admit any candidate, the dashboard will reduce the vacancy and display the current availability.

College has to display the merit list on the notice board of the concerned college according to vacancy and reservation roster. If there is any type of discrepancy in the merit, college will be responsible for it. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LMNU.