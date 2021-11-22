Home / Education / Admissions / CSAB special round registration begins on November 28, know more
CSAB special round registration begins on November 28, know more

  • CSAB special round registration will be held from November 28 till November 30.
CSAB special round registration begins on November 28, know more(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration for the special rounds of the central seat allocation board (CSAB) will begin on November 28, as per the latest update available on the official website csab.nic.in. The special rounds, will be conducted only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs (Except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA rounds. The vacancies will be displayed on November 27.

The special round registration will close on November 30.

The special round seat allotment result will be released on December 2.

Candidates can freeze, slide or float the options till December 4.

The second phase of the special round will commence on December 7. Seat acceptance fee payment /document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) will be done till December 9.

“This year the PwD candidates would be allowed a longer time duration along with the choice for selection of the institute where they would like to report for physical verifications of their PwD status,” as per an official statement. Before candidates come for physical verification they are required to register on the CSAB 2021 portal, it adds.

 

 

