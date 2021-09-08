Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU extends assignments validity period for MP/MPB courses
IGNOU has extended the assignments validity period for MP/MPB courses. The validity period has been extended from six months (one semester) to one year (two semesters) for all the courses.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:12 PM IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the assignments validity period for MP/MPB courses. The validity period has been extended from six months (one semester) to one year (two semesters) for all the courses. 

As per the official notice, the validity period of assignments has been increased from six months to one year for all courses of existing Management programmes including the post graduate diplomas and all courses of MPB- (MBA- Banking and Finance) as well as new MBA and MPB programmes. 

Meanwhile, IGNOU has started the registration process for IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021. Candidates who want to register online for MBA and MBA (Banking & Finance) for July 2021 Session can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for the courses is till September 15, 2021. 

