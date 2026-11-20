The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has started the application process for the MBA for Working Executives for the 2027-29 batch. The two-year MBA for Working Executives is offered at its Noida campus.

IIM Lucknow begins application process for MBA for Working Executives, apply at iiml.ac.in

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The last date to submit the applications is December 21, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IIM Lucknow at iiml.ac.in.

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As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the program is designed for working executives, entrepreneurs and professionals. This course enables participants to pursue management education while continuing to work full-time in their respective professions and businesses. The programme aims to equip candidates with managerial knowledge, leadership capabilities and the skills required to take on greater responsibilities in an increasingly dynamic business environment.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the programme’s distinctive approach, Prof. Ashish Aggarwal, Chairperson, Admissions, IIM Lucknow Noida Campus, said, “This program provides a unique opportunity for the candidates to learn with best inputs and global exposure while continuing their jobs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the programme’s distinctive approach, Prof. Ashish Aggarwal, Chairperson, Admissions, IIM Lucknow Noida Campus, said, “This program provides a unique opportunity for the candidates to learn with best inputs and global exposure while continuing their jobs.” {{/usCountry}}

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The classes are conducted twice or thrice a month at IIM Lucknow’s Noida campus.

The two year curriculum covers core management disciplines, such as finance and accounting, marketing management, organisational behaviour and human resource management, economics, strategic management, operations management, quantitative analysis, business analytics, information technology and systems, business communication, and legal management.

Eligibility Criteria

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A bachelor’s degree in any discipline under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 system, or an equivalent academic qualification, with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA.

A valid score in any ONE of the following qualifying examinations:

- GMAT or GRE (test-centre-based scores only; online or take-home scores are not accepted).

- CAT 2024 or CAT 2025.

- GATE 2025 or GATE 2026.

- IIM Lucknow’s PGPWE Entrance Test, tentatively scheduled for November 2026 and January 2027.

A minimum of three years of full-time post-qualification work experience, completed after graduation, as of 31 March 2027.

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Who can apply

Working professionals aspiring to move into senior management and leadership positions Entrepreneurs seeking to strengthen their business and managerial capabilities Executives looking to enhance their functional expertise and strategic decision- making skills Professionals aspiring to broaden their management knowledge while continuing their careers Managers seeking to develop leadership, analytical and problem-solving capabilities to navigate evolving business challenges

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM Lucknow.