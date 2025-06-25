JoSAA Round 2 Allotment Result 2025 released at josaanic.nic.in, direct link here

The Joint seat allocation authority (JoSAA) has released the Round 2 allotment results for admission to various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) & National Institute of technology (NIT) on Wednesday, June 28, 2025. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check the allotment results on the official website at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Round 2 Allotment Result 2025 is out at josaanic.nic.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

Candidates will be able to check the allotment results by entering the JEE Main Application Number, Password, and Security PIN, on the official website.

The online reporting, including fee payment, document upload & response by candidates to queries for 2nd round will be done between June 25 and June 29, 2025.

The issues regarding payment will be resolved by 5PM on June 30, 2025.

Candidates who want to withdraw their seats and exit from seat allotment process can initiate the process in round 2 between June 26 and June 30, 2025. Last day to respond to any withdrawal query mentioned is July 1, 2025.

Notably, JOSAA counseling 2025 has a total of six rounds. Seat allotment for 3rd round is scheduled for July 2, round 4 on July 6, 2025, round 5 on July 11, 2025, and round 6 on July 16, 2025.

JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results:

1. Visit official website josaa.nic.in

2. On the home page, scroll down to the candidate activity section, and click on the link to check the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the Round 2 seat allotment result.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to check official website of JOSAA.