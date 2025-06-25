JoSAA Round 2 Allotment Result 2025 released at josaanic.nic.in, direct link here
JOSAA round 2 allotment Result 2025 has been released at josaanic.nic.in. The direct link to download is given below.
The Joint seat allocation authority (JoSAA) has released the Round 2 allotment results for admission to various Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) & National Institute of technology (NIT) on Wednesday, June 28, 2025. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check the allotment results on the official website at josaa.nic.in.
Candidates will be able to check the allotment results by entering the JEE Main Application Number, Password, and Security PIN, on the official website.
Direct link to check JoSAA Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results 2025
The online reporting, including fee payment, document upload & response by candidates to queries for 2nd round will be done between June 25 and June 29, 2025.
The issues regarding payment will be resolved by 5PM on June 30, 2025.
Candidates who want to withdraw their seats and exit from seat allotment process can initiate the process in round 2 between June 26 and June 30, 2025. Last day to respond to any withdrawal query mentioned is July 1, 2025.
Notably, JOSAA counseling 2025 has a total of six rounds. Seat allotment for 3rd round is scheduled for July 2, round 4 on July 6, 2025, round 5 on July 11, 2025, and round 6 on July 16, 2025.
JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment: Here's how to check
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results:
1. Visit official website josaa.nic.in
2. On the home page, scroll down to the candidate activity section, and click on the link to check the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.
3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
4. Check the Round 2 seat allotment result.
5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to check official website of JOSAA.
