JoSAA Round 2 seat allocation results 2024 to be released tomorrow on josaa.nic.in, details inside

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the results of round 2 seat allotment results on June 27, 2024. Candidates who are looking forward to the results of the round 2 seat allotment can visit the official website at josaa.nic.in to access the results once they are released. As per the schedule posted on the official website, the results of the seat allotment result will be released at 5 pm. (HT)

As per the schedule posted on the official website, the results of the seat allotment result will be released at 5 pm. Candidates who wish to access the result need to be ready to submit their login credentials like JEE main application number, password and security pin that will be mentioned on the website.

After the release of the seat allocation, the online reporting/ uploading of documents/ response by candidate to query (if required) needs to be completed by July 2, 2024. According to the official schedule, the last date for fee payment (Round 2) is July 1, 2024, till 5 pm.

The first allotment list for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions was released on June 20.

After all rounds of JoSAA are completed, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is scheduled to conduct two rounds of counselling for the leftover seats of the NIT+ system(seats of NITs, IIITs, IIEST and other GFTIs).

CSAB counselling will be done between July 17 and 24. Interested candidates can check more details on csab.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) under the Education Ministry is responsible for regulating and managing the admission process of 121 central government-funded technical institutions.

For any further details, the candidates can visit the official website of JoSAA.

