BIEAP 1st year Supplementary results to be out today on resultsbie.ap.gov.in, steps to check results

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will announce the AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results (IPASE) 2024 on June 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live Updates Candidates who wish to check their results need to keep their login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth details, ready in order to access their results.(HT file)

The results of both general and vocational stream candidates will be announced today at 4 pm, as per an official notification by the authorities. The AP Inter Supply result for 2nd year has already been declared.

This year, the AP Inter supply exam was conducted in May-June. The exam started on May 24 and ended on June 1. Papers were held from 9 am to 12 pm for first year and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for second-year students.

This year, a total of 5,03,459 candidates were eligible to appear for the BIEAP 1st, 2nd year IPASE examinations. Of them, 3,65,872 were for IPASE 1st year and 1,37,587 were for IPASE 2nd year.

Candidates who would like to check their AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results (IPASE) 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results:

Visit the official website at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Look out for the link to check AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Examination Results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth details

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

