HBSE Haryana board 10th, 12th compartment, improvement exam admit cards out on bseh.org, direct link here

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (HBSE/BSEH) has released admit cards for the Class 12 Compartment and Class 10 Compartment and Improvement examinations. The candidates can download it from bseh.org.in using the previous examination roll number/name, father's name and mother's name. The direct link and other details are given below. HBSE Haryana board 10th, 12th compartment, improvement exam admit cards out on bseh.org.

This year, a total of 28,280 candidates will appear fr the Haryana board Compartment and Improvement examinations at 75 examination centres across the state.

The HBSE Class 12 Compartment examination will be held on July 3 for 20,707 candidates, of whom 12,529 are boys and 8,178 are girls.

The Class 10 Compartment and Improvement examinations will be held from July 4 to 11. A total of 7,573 candidates – 4895 boys and 2,678 girls – will take these exams, the board has informed.

The board has made arrangements for the safe conduct of the examination. Twenty-six flying squads have been formed for surprise inspections of the exam centres, it said.

If any candidate's admit card contains an error in the photo, signature, or other details, they must visit the board office to have it corrected.

The candidates have been asked to print the admit card in colour and on A4 size paper only. They have to paste a coloured photo (the same as the one used in the application form) and get it verified by their schools.

The candidates must read the instructions on their admit cards and arrive at the exam venue 30 minutes before the examination's starting time.

Use of electronic items such as mobile, calculator etc. will be prohibited in the examination centre, the board said.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, the candidates can contact the HBSE helpline number at 01664-254309 or email at assec@bseh.org.in/assrs@bseh.org.in