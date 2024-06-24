CTET Centre City slip for July 2024 exam released at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download

CBSE CTET July exam Centre City slip 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2024 examination on Monday, June 24. CBSE CTET July exam Centre City slip 2024: Candidates who have applied for the CTET July 2024 examination can download the CTET exam city slip from ctet.nic.in.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2024 examination will be held on July 7, 2024.

The CTET July 2024 exam city slip contains information about the city where candidates' exam centres will be located.

However, the city slip should not be confused with the admit card, which candidates must have to enter the examination hall on the day of the examination.

How to download CBSE CTET exam city slips 2024

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on the link for 'View Centre City for CTET July 2024' at the top of the page

Key in your details in the login window that opens and submit

Check and download the CTET city slip.

The CBSE CTET exam will be held in 136 cities and twenty languages.

The last CETE exam (18th edition of the test) was held on Jan 21 at 3,418 test centres in the country.

In the last editon of CTET exam 26,93,526 candidates had registered themselves, and around 84% of them appeared for the test.

CBSE said 7,95,231 candidates appeared for paper 1 of the CTET Jan exam, and 1,26,845 passed. In paper 2, a total of 14,81,242 appeared and 1,12,033 candidates qualified.

Note: Candidates can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in for more information. The detailed information Bulletin contains details of the exam, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates.