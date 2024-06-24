TS Inter Supply results 2024 out, steps to check IPASE 1st, 2nd year marks memo

TS Inter Supply Result 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) on Monday announced the results of the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year Advanced Supplementary Examination. Students can check the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply results by visiting the official website of the board, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. TS Inter supply result 2024 live updates TS Inter Supply Results 2024 announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The TS Inter exam was another chance for the students to pass 1st and 2nd year exams. Further, those who wanted to improve their marks from the Intermediate Public exam were allowed to appear in the Supply exam.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Direct link

The exam was held from May 24 to June 1.

The students can check their marks using hall ticket numbers. These are the steps to follow:

How to check TS Inter Supply Result 2024

Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in and open the result page. Enter your hall ticket number, select the examination, class and stream. Submit the details and check your result.

Previously, the TSBIE announced the results of re-verification and recounting of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) answer sheets.

This year, the pass percentage of students in the IPE examination for 2nd year was 64.19 per cent and it was 60.01 per cent for Class 11 or IPE 1st year.

A total of 4,78,723 students appeared for the 1st year exam, of whom 2,87,261 passed.

In the IPE 2nd year, 5,02,280 candidates appeared and 3,22,432 passed.