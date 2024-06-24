TS Inter Supply Results 2024: IPASE 1st, 2nd year scores released, check important details here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024 today, June 24. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their scores on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Latest updates on TS Inter Supply Results 2024. TS Inter Supply Results 2024: IPASE 1st, 2nd year marks memo released on tgbie.cgg.gov.in. (HT file image)

Notably, before announcing the TS Inter Supply results, the board shared with students the results of re-verification and recounting of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) marks.

The Telangana board IPE Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 was held from May 24 to June 1.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results for the annual public examinations were announced on April 24. Candidates who were not satisfied with their marks had the option to apply for re-counting and re-evaluation.

Candidates who did not qualify in the exam or wanted to improve their marks were given the opportunity of taking the Supplementary exam.

Steps to download TS Inter Supply Result 2024

Visit the board website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Open the result or marks memo download page.

Select the exam name (IPASE), class (1st or 2nd year) and the stream (Science, Arts or Vocational).

Enter the hall ticket number.

Submit and check your result.

It may be mentioned here that the overall pass percentage this year in Class 12 or IPE 2nd year was 64.19 per cent and it was 60.01 per cent for Class 11 or IPE 1st year.

A total of 4,78,723 students appeared for the IPE 1st year exam, of whom 2,87,261 qualified. In the IPE 2nd year, 5,02,280 candidates appeared for the public examination, out of which, 3,22,432 passed.