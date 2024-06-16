 TS Inter Supply result 2024 out; link to check Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd year supplementary results on tgbie.cgg.gov.in - Hindustan Times
TS Inter Supply result 2024 out; link to check Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd year supplementary results on tgbie.cgg.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2024 02:38 PM IST

TS Inter Supply Result 2024: Those who have appeared in the examination can check it on tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supply Result 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) has announced the result of the supplementary examination held for first and second year students. Those who have appeared in the examination can check it on tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below.

TS Inter Supply result 2024 out on tgbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Supply result 2024 out on tgbie.cgg.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ahead of the supply results, the board announced the results of re verification and recounting of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year annual exam results were released on April 24. Those who were unhappy with the marks awarded to them had the option to apply for re-counting and re-evaluation, and those who did not pass were eligible to take the Supplementary exam.

The Telangana board IPE Supplementary exam 2024 was held from May 24 to June 1.

TS Inter Supply result 2024: Direct link to check IPASE marks memo

How to download TS Inter Supply Result 2024?

  1. Go to tgnie.cgg.gov.in.
  2. Open the result page.
  3. Select the exam name, class and stream.
  4. Enter your hall ticket number.
  5. Submit and check the result.

In the IPE annual exam result declared earlier this year, the pass percentage for Class 12 or IPE 1st year was 64.19 per cent and it was 60.01 per cent for Class 11 or IPE 1st year.

As many as 4,78,723 students appeared for the IPE 1st year exam, of whom 2,87,261 passed. In the IPE 2nd year, 5,02,280 candidates appeared and 3,22,432 qualified.

Exam and College Guide
TS Inter Supply result 2024 out; link to check Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd year supplementary results on tgbie.cgg.gov.in
