 TS Inter 2024 reverification, recounting results out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, direct links here
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
TS Inter 2024 reverification, recounting results out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, direct links here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2024 11:14 AM IST

TS Inter 2024 reverification, recounting results have been declared. The direct links are posted here.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has declared TS Inter 2024 reverification, recounting results. Candidates who have applied for TS Inter Result 2024 reverification and recounting can check their results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter 2024 reverification, recounting results out, direct links here
TS Inter 2024 reverification, recounting results out, direct links here

Direct link to check reverification results 

Direct link to check recounting results 

TS Inter 2024 reverification, recounting results: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS Inter 2024 reverification or TS Inter 2024 recounting result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS Inter Result 2024 for 1st and 2nd year was released on April 24, 2024. This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 was 64.19 per cent and it was 60.01 per cent for Class 11. As many as 4,78,723 students appeared for the IPE 1st year exam, of whom 2,87,261 cleared it. In the IPE 2nd year, 5,02,280 candidates appeared and 3,22,432 qualified.

The who are unhappy with the marks awarded applied for the re-counting of marks or re-evaluating answer sheets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / TS Inter 2024 reverification, recounting results out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, direct links here
© 2024 HindustanTimes
