TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: How to check Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd year marks memo

TS Inter Supply Results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024 today, June 24. As per local news reports, the result will be announced on Monday, at 2 pm. When released, the students can check the TS Inter Supply results on the official website of the board, tgbie.cgg.gov.in....Read More

Before announcing the TS Inter Supply results, the board shared with students the results of re-verification and recounting of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) marks.

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results for the annual public examinations were announced on April 24. Those who were not happy with their marks had the option to apply for re-counting and re-evaluation. Those who did not qualify in the exam or wanted to improve their marks had the option of taking the Supplementary exam.

The Telangana board IPE Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 was held from May 24 to June 1. When released, candidates can download their marks memos by following these steps:

Steps to download TS Inter Supply Result 2024

Go to the board website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Open the result or marks memo download page.

Select the exam name (IPASE), class (1st or 2nd year) and the stream (Science, Arts or Vocational).

Enter the hall ticket number.

Submit and check your result.

This year, the pass percentage of students in Class 12 or IPE 2nd year was 64.19 per cent and it was 60.01 per cent for Class 11 or IPE 1st year.

As many as 4,78,723 students appeared for the IPE 1st year exam, of whom 2,87,261 qualified. In the IPE 2nd year, 5,02,280 candidates appeared for the Public examination and 3,22,432 qualified.