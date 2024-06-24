TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: How to check Telangana IPASE 1st, 2nd year marks memo
TS Inter Supply Results 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024 today, June 24. As per local news reports, the result will be announced on Monday, at 2 pm. When released, the students can check the TS Inter Supply results on the official website of the board, tgbie.cgg.gov.in....Read More
Before announcing the TS Inter Supply results, the board shared with students the results of re-verification and recounting of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) marks.
The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results for the annual public examinations were announced on April 24. Those who were not happy with their marks had the option to apply for re-counting and re-evaluation. Those who did not qualify in the exam or wanted to improve their marks had the option of taking the Supplementary exam.
The Telangana board IPE Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 was held from May 24 to June 1. When released, candidates can download their marks memos by following these steps:
Steps to download TS Inter Supply Result 2024
Go to the board website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
Open the result or marks memo download page.
Select the exam name (IPASE), class (1st or 2nd year) and the stream (Science, Arts or Vocational).
Enter the hall ticket number.
Submit and check your result.
This year, the pass percentage of students in Class 12 or IPE 2nd year was 64.19 per cent and it was 60.01 per cent for Class 11 or IPE 1st year.
As many as 4,78,723 students appeared for the IPE 1st year exam, of whom 2,87,261 qualified. In the IPE 2nd year, 5,02,280 candidates appeared for the Public examination and 3,22,432 qualified.
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Result time
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: As per local media reports, the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary exam results will be announced at 2 pm today, June 24.
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Performance of students in the regular exam
1st year
Appeared: 4,78,723
Passed: 2,87,261
2nd year
Appeared: 5,02,280
Passed: 3,22,432
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage of 1st, 2nd year students in IPE exam over the years
1st year
2020: 61.08 per cent
2021: 100 per cent (exams not held due to COVID-19)
2022: 64.86 per cent
2023: 62.85 per cent
2024: 61.06 per cent
2nd year
2020: 69.64 per cent
2021: 100 per cent (exams not held due to COVID-19)
2022: 68.68 per cent
2023: 67.27 per cent
2024: 69.46 per cent
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage in IPE final exam
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The pass percentage of students in Class 12 or IPE 2nd year was 64.19 per cent and it was 60.01 per cent for Class 11 or IPE 1st year. Those who did not qualify in the IPE examination or wanted to improve their results had the opportunity to appear in the Supplementary examination.
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Re-counting, re-verification results declared previously
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The result of re-counting and re-verification of IPE 1st, 2nd year marks have been announced. The results of the Supplementary examination will be declared next.
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Steps to check IPASE marks
- Go to tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Go to the results link given under the tab 'IPE/IPASE Mark's Memos'
- Select exam name, year and stream
- Enter your hall ticket number
- Check and download the TS Inter Supply result.
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check 1st, 2nd year results
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: When released, the TS Intermediate Supply results can be checked on tgbie.cgg.gov.in using the hall ticket number.
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Information about result date and time
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: As per local news reports, the results will be declared today, June 24, at 2 pm. Once declared, the students can download their marks memos from tsbie.cgg.gov.in or tgbie.cgg.gov.in using login credentials.
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: IPASE 1st, 2nd year results expected today
TS Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: The Telangana IPASE results for first and second year students expected today on tgbie.cgg.gov.in.