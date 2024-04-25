TS Inter Results 2024: Re-counting, Re-evaluation, Supplementary exam registration from today on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will begin the application process for re-counting, scanned copies cum re-verification of answer sheets and the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPEASE May 2024) today, April 25. Candidates can apply for it on the board's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in up to May 2. TS Inter Results 2024: Re-counting, Supplementary exam registration begins today (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results were released on April 24. Those who are unhappy with the marks awarded can apply for the re-counting of marks or re-evaluating answer sheets. Candidates who did not qualify in the IPE March exam can take the Supplementary exam.

The fee for re-counting of marks is ₹100 per paper and for scanned copy cum re-verification of answer sheets, the fee is ₹600 per paper, the TSBIE said.

“This online service will be stopped after the due date and no further extension of services will be available. Under no circumstances manual submission after due date will be entertained. The fee paid towards Re-counting / Scanned copy-cum- Reverification will not be refunded,” the board said.

While submitting the applications, candidates need to select the subject(s) they want to apply for and furnish their complete addresses with email and mobile numbers.

The board strictly warned that candidates must apply only for their answer booklets and obtaining scanned copies of other candidates is an offence.

The Telangana board also informed that the IPE Supplementary exam 2024 for 1st and 2nd year students will be held from May 24 to June 1. The detailed date sheet for the exam has been released.

This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 stands at 64.19 per cent and it is 60.01 per cent for Class 11. As many as 4,78,723 students appeared for the IPE 1st year exam, of whom 2,87,261 cleared it. In the IPE 2nd year, 5,02,280 candidates appeared and 3,22,432 qualified.