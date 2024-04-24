 Telangana TS Inter Result 2024: TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results declared, direct link - Hindustan Times
Telangana TS Inter Result 2024: TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results declared, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2024 11:13 AM IST

TSBIE Inter Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check Telangana Board 1st year, 2nd year results is given here.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced TSBIE Inter Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for TS Inter examination can check the Telangana Board 1st year, 2nd year results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TSBIE TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates

TSBIE Inter Result 2024: Telangana Board 1st year, 2nd year results declared, direct link here(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
TSBIE Inter Result 2024: Telangana Board 1st year, 2nd year results declared, direct link here(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

Apart from the official website of TSBIE, the results can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in. The results will also be available on manabadi.co.in.

Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for TS Intermediate examination for 1st year and 2nd year this year. All those candidates who have appeared for the eamination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check Telangana TS Inter Result 2024

TSBIE Inter Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS Inter Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Telanagana Intermediate examination for the first year started on February 28 and concluded on March 18, 2024. The Board conducted the TS Inter examination for the second year from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift on all days for both classes—from 9 a.m. to 12 noon across the state at various eam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Telangana TS Inter Result 2024: TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results declared, direct link
