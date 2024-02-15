The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 on February 15, 2024. Scores can be accessed on ctet.nic.in and marks sheets, pass certificate will be issued later through DigiLocker. CTET January 2024 result declared, steps to check scores

Candidates can check their registered mobile numbers as the board had said login credentials for DigiLocker accounts will be shared there.

Steps to check CTET 2024 result

Go to ctet.nic.in.

Open the link for checking CTET January 2024 examination results.

Enter your login credentials – application number and date of birth.

Check and download the CTET January 2024 examination result.

The CTET January 2024 examination was conducted on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities.

The board informed that 26,93526 candidates were registered for both papers of CTET, and an attendance of around 84 per cent was recorded.

Of the total registered candidates, 9,58,193 were for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and 17,35,333 were for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).