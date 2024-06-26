AP Inter Supply Result 2024 Live: BIEAP 1st year Supplementary results today at 4 pm on resultsbie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Supply Results 2024 Live: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter 1st year Advanced Supplementary Exam (IPASE) results today, June 26. The AP Inter Supply results will be announced at 4 pm, after which the students can check their marks on resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The students can check it using hall ticket number and date of birth. Both general and vocational stream results will be announced today....Read More
The AP Inter Supply result for 2nd year has already been declared.
This year, the AP Inter supply exam was conducted in May-June. The exam started on May 24 and ended on June 1. Papers were held from 9 am to 12 pm for first year and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for second year students.
How to check AP Inter Supply results 2024?
Go to the result website of the board, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
Open the IPASE 1st year result link for general or vocational given on the home page.
Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and log in.
Check and download the result.
This year, a total of 5,03,459 candidates were eligible to appear for the BIEAP 1st, 2nd year IPASE examinations. Of them, 3,65,872 were for IPASE 1st year and 1,37,587 were for IPASE 2nd year.
As many as 1,77,012 boys and 1,69,381 girls were registered in the 1st year regular course.
Follow this live blog for AP Inter Supply result 2024 direct link and other updates.
