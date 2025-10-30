Edit Profile
    KEAM 2025 final seat allotment result for third phase released at cee.kerala.gov.in, here's how to check

    KEAM 2025 final seat allotment result for third phase will be released. The steps to check result is given here. 

    Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 11:25 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released the KEAM 2025 final seat allotment result for third phase on October 31, 2025. The final allotment list will be out and available to candidates on the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

    KEAM 2025 final seat allotment result for third phase releasing tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in, here's how to check (Pexels/Representational Image)
    KEAM 2025 final seat allotment result for third phase releasing tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in, here's how to check (Pexels/Representational Image)

    As per the official notice, the provisional allotment result was out on October 25, 2025.

    Candidates who have received an allotment should remit the fees shown in the allotment memo and should join the course/college allotted before 30.10.2025, 4.00 PM.

    KEAM 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

    To check the seat allotment results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

    2. Click on KEAM 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.

