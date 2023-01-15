Lucknow University PhD Admission 2023 registration deadline extended till Jan 25
The deadline to submit an online application for Lucknow University's Ph.D. (Regular) (Session 2022-23) has been extended from January 16 to January 25.
The University of Lucknow has extended the registration deadline for PhD admission. Candidates can now submit their applications for PhD admission till January 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for the registration for PhD admissions was January 16.
The application fee is ₹2000 for the General and OBC categories. For SC and ST categories the application fee is Rs1000. The Differently Abled (PH) Any category candidates have to pay ₹1000 as an application fee.
Lucknow University PhD Admission 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in
On the homepage, click on Admission
Register and enter personal details
Fill educational qualification
Upload photograph and signature
Pay the application fee
Take a printout for future reference.
In case of any kind of inconvenience contact on helpline No 0522-4150500.
