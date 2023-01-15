Lucknow University PhD Admission 2023 registration deadline extended till Jan 25

The University of Lucknow has extended the registration deadline for PhD admission. Candidates can now submit their applications for PhD admission till January 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for the registration for PhD admissions was January 16.

The application fee is ₹2000 for the General and OBC categories. For SC and ST categories the application fee is Rs1000. The Differently Abled (PH) Any category candidates have to pay ₹1000 as an application fee.

Direct link to apply

Lucknow University PhD Admission 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on Admission

Register and enter personal details

Fill educational qualification

Upload photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

In case of any kind of inconvenience contact on helpline No 0522-4150500.