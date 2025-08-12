MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2025 released, direct link to check here

The Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment results 2025 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered in the counselling process can now check and download the allotment results from the official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2025 is out. The direct link to check is given here.

The MCC said that any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed on the email mccresultquery@gmail.com up to 11:00 AM of August 13, 2025, after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

The committee further added that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.

“The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law, ” the MCC notice said.

Candidates have been advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

It may be mentioned here that the results were earlier scheduled to be out on August 11, 2025. However, the MCC had extended the choice filling window up to 11:59 PM of August 11 because of which the results could not be released on the scheduled date.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to download seat allotment result

Candidates can check he Round 1 allotment results with the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, go to the Current Events section and click on the the link titled, “Provisional Result for Round-I of NEET UG Counselling 2025”.

3. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

4. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related details, candidates may visit the official website of MCC.