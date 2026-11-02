Medical Counselling Committee has announced the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates who still have not acquired a seat can check the schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special stray vacancy round dates announced, registration begins today at mcc.nic.in

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As per the official schedule, the registration process will begin on November 2 and will end on November 4, 2026. The choice filling facility will begin on November 2 and end on November 5, 2026 and choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on November 4 and end at 11 am of November 5, 2026.

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The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 5 to November 6, 2026 and the seat allotment result will be announced on November 7, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the allotted college from November 7 to November 16, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the allotted college from November 7 to November 16, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Direct link to apply for special stray vacancy round

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The sixth round schedule has also been released. The registration process will begin on November 17 and will end on November 19, 2026. The choice filling will begin on November 17 and end on November 19, 2026 and choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of November 18 to 9 am of November 19, 2026.

The seat allotment processing will be done on November 19, 2026 and the result will be announced on November 20, 2026. The reporting at allotted college will be done from November 21 to November 28, 2026.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Official Schedule here