MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result today
MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET Counselling 2022 CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result on October 18, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for CAP Round 1 can check the result through the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.
After MHT CET provisional allotment list is out, selected candidates will then have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21. The payment of fees will also have to be done within this time frame.
Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.
A Candidate who has been allotted a seat shall download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter” 9. The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs. 1,000/- for all Candidates. The candidate has to pay the Seat Acceptance Fee during first seat acceptance only. This fee shall be treated as non refundable processing fee. The Seat Acceptance fees is to be paid through His/ Her Own login by ONLINE MODE only
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 01:11 PM
MHT CET cap provisional allotment list: Seat matrix
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 12:59 PM
MHT CET cap round 1 result
MHT CET cap round 1 result for seat allotment will be releasing today. The direct link to check the seat allotment result will be available on the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 12:50 PM
MHT CET cap round 1 seat allotment: How much is seat acceptance fee
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 12:39 PM
MHT CET cap round 2022: Know about seat allocation
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 12:31 PM
MHT CET counselling: CAP Round 1 Schedule
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 12:25 PM
MHT CET engineering
The provisional seat allotment result will be released for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years).
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 12:17 PM
MHT CET merit list: How to check
Visit the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.
Click on candidate's login link and enter the details.
Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the allotment result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 12:07 PM
MHT CET official website 2022: Where to check result
The official website to check seat allotment result is fe2022.mahacet.org. The direct link will also be posted here after the allotment result is out.
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 11:59 AM
MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result: Today
MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result will be displayed today. The final merit list was released on October 12, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 11:53 AM
Provisional allotment list: CAP Round 1 list today
CAP Round 1 provisional allotment list will be released today, October 18, 2022. The time of release has not been shared by the Cell yet.