MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result today

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET Counselling 2022 CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result on October 18, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for CAP Round 1 can check the result through the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.

After MHT CET provisional allotment list is out, selected candidates will then have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21. The payment of fees will also have to be done within this time frame.

Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

A Candidate who has been allotted a seat shall download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter” 9. The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs. 1,000/- for all Candidates. The candidate has to pay the Seat Acceptance Fee during first seat acceptance only. This fee shall be treated as non refundable processing fee. The Seat Acceptance fees is to be paid through His/ Her Own login by ONLINE MODE only