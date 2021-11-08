Home / Education / Admissions / MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam admit card 2020 released at mppsc.nic.in
MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam admit card 2020 released at mppsc.nic.in

  • MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam admit card 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission releases Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card 2020. Direct link to download inside.
MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam admit card 2020: Candidates can download MPPSC state engineering service exam admit card 2020 from the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in.(mppsc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 01:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam admit card 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Monday released the Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the MP state engineering service exam can download their admit card from the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC-2020 exam is scheduled to be held on November 14 in offline mode.

Direct link for MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam admit card 2020 

How to download MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, "Admit Card - State Engineering Service Examination 2020"

Enter application number, date of birth and verification code

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

