NALSAR and LawSikho launch AI-powered diploma to future-proof legal careers
NALSAR University of Law, in collaboration with LawSikho, unveils a AI-focused diploma course aimed at revolutionising legal education.
NALSAR University of Law has partnered with LawSikho to launch a diploma course that merges legal education with artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The program, titled Diploma in Future of Law: AI, Technology & Legal Practice, is set to begin in June 2025 and is certified by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Skill India.
This outcome-driven diploma aims to equip law students and professionals with real-world, immediately applicable skills aligned with the AI-powered evolution of legal practice. According to a press release issued on Thursday, participants will gain hands-on experience by drafting over 25 legal documents using AI tools, building freelance profiles, and mastering compliance automation—skills designed to translate directly into paid opportunities.
Commenting on the partnership, Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR, said, “The AI revolution is leading us to rethink notions of judicial understanding of creativity, rights and responsibilities, and justice delivery. The entire legal fraternity—lawyers, judges, companies, and law firms—must creatively engage with and learn from developments in legal tech to work toward responsible AI. We are delighted to partner with NSDC and LawSikho in offering this timely and relevant course.”
Highlighting LawSikho’s impact, CEO Ramanuj Mukherjee shared that between April 2020 and March 2025, the platform facilitated over ₹43.41 crore (USD 5.2 million) worth of job and freelance work for students. The highest domestic earning reported was INR 38 LPA (USD 44K), while the highest international earning reached INR 80 LPA (USD 97K). “This diploma represents a shift in legal education—we’re not just teaching theory, but enabling real income and career growth,” Mukherjee said.
Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Krishna Ravi Srinivas, a professor at NALSAR, added, “This course comes at a time when the legal profession and judicial systems are actively engaging with AI. It will serve as a guiding light for students and professionals alike.”
Enrollment is now open, with classes beginning in June 2025.
