JKBOSE 12th results 2025 likely by April end, here's how to download scores when released

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to release the Class 12 board examination results 2025 by April end. JKBOSE 12th results 2025 will likely be out by April end. Check steps to download scores when out. (HT file)

While the board has not made an official confirmation on the date for the declaration of the results, students who appeared in the Class 12 examinations this year will be able to check their scores on the official website at jkbose.nic.in when announced.

JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2025: How to download when released

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results when released:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 . Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, last year, the JKBOSE had declared the Class 12 results on June 6. The examinations were conducted from March 6 to March 28, 2024 for soft zone areas, and April 8 to May 11, 2024 for hard-zone areas.

In 2025, the Higher Secondary Part II examination for soft zone areas for UT of Jammu and Kashmir began on February 15 and concluded on March 17, 2025. The examination was held in single shift from 10 am onwards.

Likewise, the Class 12th examinations for hard zone areas for UT of Jammu and Kashmir was conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2025. Exams for Science stream students began with Biology (Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics subjects. Arts students appeared for Political Science and Statistics papers on the first day, Commerce stream exam began with the Accountancy paper.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website.