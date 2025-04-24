Menu Explore
AP SSC Result 2025: Online applications for recounting of answer sheets begin at bse.ap.gov.in, apply via direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2025 03:30 PM IST

AP SSC Result 2025: Applications for recounting and reverification of answer sheets are now open at bse.ap.gov.in. The direct link is given below. 

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, BSEAP, has opened the application window for the recounting/reverification of SSC or Class 10 answer sheets on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

AP SSC Result 2025: Online applications for recounting and reverification of answer sheets have begun at bse.ap.gov.in. The direct link is given here.

Those candidates who wish to apply for the same need submit their online applications through the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Also read: AP SSC Results 2025: Where and how to apply for supplementary exams, re-counting; check details

Notably, the application window for recounting and reverification of answer scripts through the online application will be available till May 1, 2025, up to 11 PM.

Direct link to apply for recounting & reverification of SSC answer sheets

Candidates will need to contact their respective School Head Master without delay and submit the application fee through the school. The School Head Master will then carefully review the User Manual provided within the Online Application portal before initiating the submission and payment process for recounting and reverification.

The fee for recounting per subject is 500, and fee for reverification per subject is 1000.

Also read: AP SSC Results 2025: Girls outsmart boys in BSEAP Class 10 exams, Parvathipuram Manyam is top performing district

It may be mentioned here that the BSEAP had released the Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 results on April 23, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 81.41 per cent.

This year, girls have surpassed boys in the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams. The pass percentage of girls is 84.09 per cent, and that of boys is 78.31 per cent.

A total of 6,14,459 candidates had appeared in the Class 10 examinations this year of which 4,98,585 candidates passed.

Parvathipuram Manyam emerged as the top performing district with a pass percentage 93.90 per cent, followed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema at 91.43 per cent, and Visakhapatnam at 89.14 per cent.

Also read: AP ECET 2025 correction window opens today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, make changes till April 26

Meanwhile, students who have not passed the examination can apply for the Advanced Supplementary Examinations. The window to apply for SSC Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025 without late fee through HM login is April 24, 2025 to April 30, 2025.

Whereas the window to apply with late fee of 50 is May 1 to May 19, 2025.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of BSEAP.

Follow Us On