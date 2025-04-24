AP ECET 2025 correction window opens today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, make changes till April 26

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has opened the correction window for AP ECET 2025 on April 24, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form of AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 can do it through the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP ECET 2025 correction window opens today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates can make changes in category II till April 26, 2025, the last day to make corrections.

The AP ECET 2025 examination is scheduled on May 6, 2025in 2 sessions i.e forenoon (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and Afternoon session (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM). The students who have paid registration fee but not submitted their applications online can do so before April 28, 2025, the last date for online submission of application with a late fee of ₹10000/-.

AP ECET 2025: What can be changed and what not?

The AP ECET 20225 form consists of two categories of corrections:

Category I: Items can not be changed by the candidate, but written request can be made to convener, APECET through email with valid scanned documents to helpdesk@apsche.org while sending the request for correction candidate have to mention payment ID, qualifying exam HT number (Diploma/Degree), mobile number, D.O.B, and ssc HT.

Category II: The candidate should make corrections related to category II in the filled online application form between April 24 and April 26, 2025. These include changes such as the qualifying exam, year of passing, medium of instruction, place of study, mother’s name, local area status, etc. For more details, refer to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2025 correction window: How to make changes

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on category-2 correction link. A new window will open. Enter your payment ID, Registration number, diploma/BSC hall ticket number, mobile number, D.O.B. Click on ‘proceed to fill application’. Then make changes.

Exam pattern

The AP ECET exam pattern involves a 3-hour, computer-based test with 200 objective multiple-choice questions.

The paper is divided into four sections: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and a selected Engineering paper. Mathematics has 50 questions, while Physics and Chemistry each have 25, and the Engineering paper has 100. Each correct answer earns one mark, and there is no negative marking.