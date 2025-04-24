AP EAMCET 2025: EAPCET registration without late fee ends today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will end the AP EAMCET 2025 registration process on April 24, 2025. The registration window without late fee will close today. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2025: EAPCET registration without late fee ends today, link here

The last date of submission of online applications with late fee of ₹1000/- is till May 1, 2025. The correction window will open on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2025. The hall ticket will be available for download from May 12, 2025 onwards.

The AP EAMCET will be held on May 19, 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams and Engineering stream exam will be held on May 21 to May 27, 2025 in two sessions every day i.e. 9.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and 2.00 P.M to 5.00 P.M through Online mode only.

For Engineering, the question paper consists of 160 questions, 80 of which are in Mathematics, 40 of which are in Physics, and 40 of which are in Chemistry.

For Agriculture and pharmacy, the question paper consists of 160 questions, 80 of which are in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 of which are in Physics, and 40 of which are in Chemistry.

AP EAMCET 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹600/- for students belonging to the open category (for SC/ST Candidates Rs.500/- and for BC Candidates Rs.550/-) which has to be paid through any kind of Online Payment Modes (Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/ AP Online / TS Online etc) from any Recognized Bank.