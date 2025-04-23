AIIMS INI SS July 2025 registration underway, apply at iniss.aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is accepting online applications for the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality Test (INI-SS) for admission into DM/M.ch. Courses for the July session. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at iniss.aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI SS July 2025 registration is underway. Candidates can apply at iniss.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates must note here that the last date to apply is May 6, 2025.

Notably, the entrance test is conducted for admissions into top Institutes of National Importance (INIs) like AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

Who Can Apply?

The AIIMS INI SS is open for medical professionals who have completed MD/MS or DNB in relevant specialties, as mentioned in the official prospectus. Candidates must complete their qualifying degree by July 31, 2025 as per the prospectus.

Age criteria

The upper age limit for courses under all institutes is calculated as on July 1, 2025.

For AIIMS Delhi and other AIIMS: Upper age limit is 35 years.

FOR PGIMER, Chandigarh: Upper age limit is 45 years.

FOR NIMHANS, Bengaluru: Upper age limit is 37 years.

FOR SCTIMST, Trivandrum: Upper age limit is 40 years.

FOR JIPMER, Puducherry: No upper age limit.

For candidates belonging to OBC categories, there is an age relaxation of 3 years. Whereas for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories, the age relaxation is 5 years.

For Ex-Serviceman and Commissioned officers including ECO, the age relaxation is also 5 years.

Important Dates:

Online registration begins: April 22, 2025 (Tuesday)

April 22, 2025 (Tuesday) Last date to apply online: May 6, 2025 (Tuesday)

May 6, 2025 (Tuesday) Application status can be updated: May 13, 2025

May 13, 2025 Last date to submit required documents: May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 Admit cards available by: May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT): May 24, 2025 (Saturday)

May 24, 2025 (Saturday) Course begins: July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 Last date for admission in the course: August 31, 2025

Application Fee:

To apply, applicants are required to pay a fee of 4,000.00 + Transactional charges as applicable (non refundable). PWD candidates are exempted from fee payment.

The payment can be made via Debit/Credit card or Net banking only.

Pattern of Exam

The AIIMS INI-SS test will be conducted in CBT mode. There will be two stages. Stage-I will be applicable to all participating institutes. The examination will consist of 80 questions that are to be completed within the duration of 90 minutes.

For each correct answer 1 mark will be awarded, and for each incorrect answer 1/3rd marks will be deducted. Candidates must secure 50 per cent marks in Stage-I.

Stage-II (20 marks) will be applicable to all AIIMS/PGIMER, Chandigarh only. Candidates appearing for all AIIMS/PGIMER, Chandigarh seats will also have to qualify Stage-II.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website at iniss.aiimsexams.ac.in On the home page, click on New Registration (For fresh applicants) Fill in the registration form carefully. Upload all required documents and certificates. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.