TGBIE IPASE timetable out for May/June 2025 supplementary exam, check supply exam dates released by Telangana Board

TGBIE IPASE timetable 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Wednesday released the proposed tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May/June 2025. The schedule covers both 1st and 2nd year intermediate students in General and Vocational streams.

As per the board’s notification, theory exams will be held from May 22 to May 30. The exams will be conducted in two shifts: 1st year students will appear in the forenoon session (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), while 2nd year students will have their exams in the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

The theory supplementary exams begin with Language Paper I on May 22 and conclude with Modern Languages and Geography papers on May 29. The detailed timetable has been made available by the board:

TGBIE IPASE timetable 2025

These dates also apply to Intermediate Vocational Course examinations. However, a separate timetable for vocational courses will be issued later.

Practical examinations are scheduled from June 3 to June 6, 2025, in two sessions daily — forenoon (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon) and afternoon (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM).

The English Practical Exam will be conducted on June 9 (Monday) for 1st year students and on June 10 (Tuesday) for 2nd year students, starting at 9:00 AM.

The Environmental Education Examination will be held on June 11 (Wednesday) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, and the Ethics and Human Values Examination (for 2nd year students only) is scheduled for June 12 (Thursday) during the same hours.