Nagaland Board Results 2025 date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scores releasing on April 25, websites to check here

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education, NBSE, will be releasing the results of HSLC or Class 10 and HSSLC or Class 12 board examinations on April 25, 2025. As per the board, the results will be released by afternoon. Nagaland Board Results 2025 date: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results will be out on April 25. The official website to check is given here. (HT file)

Students who appeared in the board examinations will be able to check their marksheets from the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

As per the board, the provision to download the marks/marksheet will also be available in the NBSE portal.

Worth mentioning here, the board has not mentioned any specific time for the announcement of result.

This year, the Nagaland board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 24, 2025. Whereas the Class 12 board exams were held from February 11 to March 7, 2025.

The board said it will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from May 2 to 6, 2025. The Centre Superintendents will collect and distribute the documents to schools under his/her centre. In case, a Centre Superintendent cannot come, he/she can authorize another Centre Superintendent who is coming to collect the documents on his/her behalf, the board said.

NBSE Board Results 2025: How to download results when out

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out:

Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the HSLC or HSSLC results as required. Enter your credentials (Roll number) to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.