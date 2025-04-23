Last Chance to Apply: Registration process for ‘SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2025’ closes soon
SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2025: If you're a young changemaker passionate about rural development, hurry up and apply now.
The SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2025 registration process closes on 30 April. If you're a young changemaker passionate about rural development, hurry up and apply now.
The SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India Group, is accepting applications for its flagship program that places young professionals and graduates in rural India for a year of transformative work.
What’s the Fellowship about?
Spanning 13 months, the Fellowship invites individuals aged 21 to 32 to work with rural communities in partnership with 13 leading NGOs across India. The initiative enables fellows to contribute meaningfully to one of 12 key focus areas, including:
Education
Women’s Empowerment
Rural Livelihood
Health
Environmental Protection
Technology
Social Entrepreneurship
Traditional Craft
Food Security
Self-Governance
Water
Alternate Energy
Each Fellow selects a theme that resonates with them and works closely with communities on the ground to design and implement development solutions.
Eligibility conditions
Eligible applicants include Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and citizens of Nepal or Bhutan with a passion for grassroots development and sustainability.
How to apply
Visit the official SBI Youth for India website to apply and learn more about the Fellowship experience.
“The SBI Youth for India Fellowship aligns with the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by empowering the youth to drive transformative change in rural India,” said Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO of SBI Foundation.
As per a statement issued by SBI Foundation earlier, “more than 640 Fellows have worked in over 250 villages across 20 Indian states, touching the lives of more than 1.5 lakh people through community-driven interventions over the past 12 years.”