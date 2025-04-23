UPSC NDA NA I results 2025 news: Where, how to check National Defence Academy scores when out

Union Public Service Commission is expected to release the UPSC NDA, NA I results 2025 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared in the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 will be able to check their scores on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA NA I results 2025 news: Check how to download scores when out and more. (Agencies/File)

Alternatively, the results will also be available at upsconline.gov.in.

UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025: How to download when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results when out

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your results will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 was conducted on April 13, 2025. The exam comprised of two subjects- Mathematics and General Ability test. Each paper duration was for 2 hours 30 minutes. The papers in all the subjects consisted of objective-type questions only. The question papers of mathematics and general ability test were set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

The registrations for UPSC NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 was conducted from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

Notably, through this recruitment exam, UPSC aims to fill a total of 406 NDA NA vacancies.

For more related information, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC.