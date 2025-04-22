Prayagraj's Shakti Dubey tops UPSC 2024 civil services exams in 5th attempt

Sangam city’s Shakti Dubey topped the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the result of which was declared on Tuesday. UPSC CSE Result 2025 Live Updates UPSC CSE 2025 topper Shakti Dubey with her father Devendra Dubey outside the Union Public Service Commission, in New Delh(PTI)

An alumna of the Allahabad University (AU), she is a resident in Someshwar Nagar Colony of Naini but has been living in Delhi for past several years preparing for the prestigious exam. Dubey, who had been preparing for the last seven years, emerged topper in her fifth attempt.

“Shakti studied till Class 12 at St Mary’s Convent in Ghoorpur here and later earned her BSc degree from the AU in 2013. She did her MSc in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 2017,” shared her father Devendra Dubey, a sub-inspector in the UP Police currently posted at the office of the additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Prayagraj.

After that, Shakti shifted to Delhi to prepare for civil services exam, her father said, adding she came back to Prayagraj in 2020 during the Covid outbreak and continued her preparation from here. As soon as the situation became normal, she went back to Delhi, he added.

After getting the information of her topping the prestigious exam, mobile phones of all her family members started ringing continuously even as there was a rush of people congratulating them at the house located in Someshwar Nagar Colony.

Devendra Dubey shared that her daughter had already left for Prayagraj from Delhi by road. Originally a resident of Rampur village under Dokati police station in Bairia tehsil of Ballia district, Devendra Dubey said hard work led to his daughter's success.

“We are very happy with Shakti's success and thank the Almighty for this blessing,” said Shakti's mother Prema Dubey, homemaker.

Shakti attributes success to parents, teachers

Talking to a section of media in the national capital, Shakti Dubey gave credit for her success to her parents and teachers. She said since childhood, her parents inspired her to study and teachers always encouraged her. "It is the result of their inspiration that today I managed to top civil services exam,” she said.

Dubey further said when she saw that her name was at the top in the result, she could not believe it for a while. Then I called home and everyone was very happy to hear this," she added.

Dubey said she continued her efforts by learning from the mistakes that she made during her attempts to crack the exam. This helped me in my fifth attempt and finally I secured the first rank this time, she added.

Talking about her failure in the last several attempts, the IAS topper said her parents and siblings always encouraged her during that phase.

A topper since childhood

Shakti Dubey has been a brilliant student since her childhood. While studying from Class 1 to 12 at St Mary's Convent School, Ghoorpur, she topped every class. She bagged a gold medal in BSc from Allahabad University and was also a gold medalist in MSc from BHU.

Hard luck for twin sister Pragati

Shakti Dubey's twin sister Pragati also gave the civil service exam with her but she did not get success. The family is pained by the fact that one daughter topped but the other could not succeed. Father Devendra Dubey said that Pragati was preparing with full dedication and that she will continue doing so to get success. Besides twin daughters, Dubey also has a son Ashutosh who is doing MCA.