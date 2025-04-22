UPSC Final Results 2024: Odisha girl with rank 48 in civil services exam gets lucky in 3rd attempt

UPSC Final Results 2024: For Ritika Rath of Odisha, who secured 48th rank in the civil services exam, it was third time lucky. UPSC Final Results 2024: Unlike many girls of her age, Ritika was miles away from social media and instead kept in touch with her friends by meeting them.

“To get this rank is grateful. It was my third attempt. Last year could not get any rank but cracked this year,” said the 24-whose father is a retired Indian Forest Service officer. Rath, who hails from Bhubaneswar and completed her 11th and 12th education from Delhi and did her graduation in management from IIM Indore, said for last three years she was slogging.

“I had got a job and started preparations for UPSC after quitting my job. My work experience gave me confidence and my optional subject was also my strength including my hobbies I had taken coaching during my second attempt.

This time I had prepared a schedule for studies by prioritising important things. This helped me to allocate time properly. I used to wake up at 5am and prepare for the UPSC. During the interview rounds, I was asked broad questions including work experience and optional subjects like Philosophy," she said.

She said her father Shishir Ratho, former principal chief conservator of forests of Odisha, was the source of inspiration. “I have seen my father work hard and that inspired me,” she said. “I want to become someone who is approachable to people. I will try to fulfil the goals of the government.”