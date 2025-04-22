UPSC CSE Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Results out, direct link and toppers list here

Apr 22, 2025 3:54 PM IST

UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT Live: The UPSC CSE Prelims examination 2024 was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates appeared.

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified to appear in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview, which were held between January 7 and April 17 this year.

Of them, 1,009 candidates – 725 men and 284 women – have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services.

(PTI)