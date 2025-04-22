UPSC CSE Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Results out, direct link and toppers list here
UPSC CSE Result 2024 Live: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024. Canddiates can check it on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. The commission has recommended 1,009 candidates for appointment based on their performance in the mains examination (written test and personal interview). Of them, 335 are from the general category, 109 from EWS, 160 from SC, and 87 are from ST....Read More
This prestigious examination is conducted by UPSC for recommending candidates to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.
Check the result here.
UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT Live: About this year's exam
UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT Live: The UPSC CSE Prelims examination 2024 was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates appeared.
A total of 14,627 candidates qualified to appear in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview, which were held between January 7 and April 17 this year.
Of them, 1,009 candidates – 725 men and 284 women – have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services.
(PTI)
UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT Live: 4th, 5th toppers are also Engineering graduates
UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT Live: Shah Margi Chirag, who has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad, secured the fourth rank with sociology as her optional subject.
Aakash Garg, who has a Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science and has done engineering from the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, got the fifth rank with sociology as his optional subject.
(PTI)
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: 3rd topper Dongre Archit Parag is BTech graduate from VIT
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Dongre Archit Parag, who has a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore, stood third in the rank with philosophy as his optional subject.
(PTI)
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: AIR 2 is a BCom graduate
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Second topper Harshita Goyal is a B.Com graduate from MS University of Baroda. She appeared and qualified for the exam as political science and international relations as her optional subject.
(PTI)
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: About topper Shakti Dubey
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Shakti Dubey, who has topped the CSE 2024 exam, did her graduation (Bachelor of Science) in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad.
She qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject.
(PTI)
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Withheld and provisional results
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: UPSC said that the candidature of 241 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, and the result of 1 candidate has been kept withheld.
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Service-wise number of recommended candidates
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Here's the list of service-wise number of recommended candidates-
IAS: 180
IFS: 55
IPS: 147
Central Services Group ‘A’: 605
Central Services Group ‘B’: 142
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: 1,009 candidates recommended
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: UPSC has recommended 1,009 candidates for appointment
General category: 335 candidates
EWS: 109
SC: 160
ST: 87
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Top 50 rank holders
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Here's the list of top 50 rank holders-
SHAKTI DUBEY
HARSHITA GOYAL
DONGRE ARCHIT PARAG
SHAH MARGI CHIRAG
AAKASH GARG
KOMAL PUNIA
AAYUSHI BANSAL
RAJ KRISHNA JHA
ADITYA VIKRAM AGARWAL
MAYANK TRIPATHI
ETTABOYINA SAI SHIVANI
ASHI SHARMA
HEMANT
ABHISHEK VASHISHTHA
BANNA VENKATESH
MADHAV AGARWAL
SANSKRITI TRIVEDY
SAUMYA MISHRA
VIBHOR BHARDWAJ
TRILOK SINGH
DIVYANK GUPTA
RIYA SAINI
B SIVACHANDRAN
R RANGAMANJU
GEE GEE A S
SHIVANSH SUBHASH JAGADE
ROMIL DWIVEDI
RISHABH CHOUDHARY
SUBASHKARTHIK S
PANCHAL SMIT HASMUKHBHAI
SHREYA TYAGI
UTKARSH YADAV
ALFRED THOMAS
ABHI JAIN
SHREYAK GARG
MUSKAN SRIVASTAVA
SHOBHIKA PATHAK
ABHISHEK SHARMA
MONICA R
IRAM CHOUDHARY
SACHIN BASAVARAJ GUTTUR
PAVITHRA P
AVDHIJA GUPTA
MUDITA BANSAL
MALAVIKA G NAIR
RAVULA JAYASIMHA REDDY
NANDANAA G P
RITIKA RATH
SOURAV SINHA
ANKUR TRIPATHI
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Shakti Dubey tops exam
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Shakti Dubey has topped the Civil Services Examination, 2024.
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Civil Services final results out
UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: The UPSC has announced the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2024.