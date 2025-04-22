Edit Profile
    Live

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Results out, direct link and toppers list here

    By HT Education Desk
    Apr 22, 2025 3:54 PM IST
    UPSC CSE Result 2024 Live: This time, Shakti Dubey has topped the exam. Check the toppers' list and other details below.
    UPSC CSE Result 2024: Civil Services final results announced
    UPSC CSE Result 2024: Civil Services final results announced

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 Live: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2024. Canddiates can check it on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. The commission has recommended 1,009 candidates for appointment based on their performance in the mains examination (written test and personal interview). Of them, 335 are from the general category, 109 from EWS, 160 from SC, and 87 are from ST....Read More

    This prestigious examination is conducted by UPSC for recommending candidates to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

    Check the result here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 22, 2025 3:54 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT Live: About this year's exam

    UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT Live: The UPSC CSE Prelims examination 2024 was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates appeared.

    A total of 14,627 candidates qualified to appear in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview, which were held between January 7 and April 17 this year.

    Of them, 1,009 candidates – 725 men and 284 women – have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services.

    (PTI)

    Apr 22, 2025 3:31 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT Live: 4th, 5th toppers are also Engineering graduates

    UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT Live: Shah Margi Chirag, who has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad, secured the fourth rank with sociology as her optional subject.

    Aakash Garg, who has a Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science and has done engineering from the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, got the fifth rank with sociology as his optional subject.

    (PTI)

    Apr 22, 2025 3:14 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: 3rd topper Dongre Archit Parag is BTech graduate from VIT

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Dongre Archit Parag, who has a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore, stood third in the rank with philosophy as his optional subject.

    (PTI)

    Apr 22, 2025 3:12 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: AIR 2 is a BCom graduate

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Second topper Harshita Goyal is a B.Com graduate from MS University of Baroda. She appeared and qualified for the exam as political science and international relations as her optional subject.

    (PTI)

    Apr 22, 2025 3:09 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: About topper Shakti Dubey

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Shakti Dubey, who has topped the CSE 2024 exam, did her graduation (Bachelor of Science) in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad.

    She qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject.

    (PTI)

    Apr 22, 2025 3:00 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Withheld and provisional results

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: UPSC said that the candidature of 241 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, and the result of 1 candidate has been kept withheld.

    Apr 22, 2025 2:58 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Service-wise number of recommended candidates

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Here's the list of service-wise number of recommended candidates-

    IAS: 180

    IFS: 55

    IPS: 147

    Central Services Group ‘A’: 605

    Central Services Group ‘B’: 142

    Apr 22, 2025 2:54 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: 1,009 candidates recommended

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: UPSC has recommended 1,009 candidates for appointment

    General category: 335 candidates

    EWS: 109

    SC: 160

    ST: 87

    Apr 22, 2025 2:50 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Top 50 rank holders

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Here's the list of top 50 rank holders-

    SHAKTI DUBEY

    HARSHITA GOYAL

    DONGRE ARCHIT PARAG

    SHAH MARGI CHIRAG

    AAKASH GARG

    KOMAL PUNIA

    AAYUSHI BANSAL

    RAJ KRISHNA JHA

    ADITYA VIKRAM AGARWAL

    MAYANK TRIPATHI

    ETTABOYINA SAI SHIVANI

    ASHI SHARMA

    HEMANT

    ABHISHEK VASHISHTHA

    BANNA VENKATESH

    MADHAV AGARWAL

    SANSKRITI TRIVEDY

    SAUMYA MISHRA

    VIBHOR BHARDWAJ

    TRILOK SINGH

    DIVYANK GUPTA

    RIYA SAINI

    B SIVACHANDRAN

    R RANGAMANJU

    GEE GEE A S

    SHIVANSH SUBHASH JAGADE

    ROMIL DWIVEDI

    RISHABH CHOUDHARY

    SUBASHKARTHIK S

    PANCHAL SMIT HASMUKHBHAI

    SHREYA TYAGI

    UTKARSH YADAV

    ALFRED THOMAS

    ABHI JAIN

    SHREYAK GARG

    MUSKAN SRIVASTAVA

    SHOBHIKA PATHAK

    ABHISHEK SHARMA

    MONICA R

    IRAM CHOUDHARY

    SACHIN BASAVARAJ GUTTUR

    PAVITHRA P

    AVDHIJA GUPTA

    MUDITA BANSAL

    MALAVIKA G NAIR

    RAVULA JAYASIMHA REDDY

    NANDANAA G P

    RITIKA RATH

    SOURAV SINHA

    ANKUR TRIPATHI

    Apr 22, 2025 2:47 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Shakti Dubey tops exam

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Shakti Dubey has topped the Civil Services Examination, 2024.

    Apr 22, 2025 2:45 PM IST

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: Civil Services final results out

    UPSC CSE Result 2024 OUT Live: The UPSC has announced the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2024.

    News education UPSC CSE Result 2024 Live: Civil Services Results out, direct link and toppers list here
