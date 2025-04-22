UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the personality test can check the CSE final results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The UPSC Civil Services personality test, or interview was held for 2845 candidates from January 7 to April 17, 2025. The personality test was held in two sessions: the first session at 9 a.m. and the second session at 1 p.m. Those candidates who passed the main exam appeared for the interview round.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the personality test can check their results through the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 pdf link available on the home page.

3. A new pdf file will open where candidates can check the result.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission conducted the Civil Services main examination in two shifts on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The mains exam result was announced on December 9, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill 1056 posts in the organization. The registration process started on February 14 and ended on March 5, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.