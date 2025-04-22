Shakti Dubey tops as UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2024 is out, get top 50 list here
Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag have stood second and third, respectively. Among the finally recommended candidates, the top five comprise three women and two men.
The final results of the UPSC Civil Service Examinations 2024 are available on the official website upsc.gov.in.
Candidates can check the full list by visiting the website or clicking on this direct link to check the UPSC Final Results 2024 here.
Topper Shakti Dubey Dubey has done her graduation in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She has qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject.
AIR 2 Harshita Goyal is a BCom graduate from MS University of Baroda. Her optional subject was political science and international relations.
Dongre Archit Parag is a B.Tech in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore. He had philosophy as his optional subject.
This year, 1009 names have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services Group A and Group B.
A total of 14,627 candidates had qualified civil services written examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates were called for the personality test.
Of these, 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various Services.
UPSC CSE Result 2025: Top 50 rank holders
SHAKTI DUBEY
HARSHITA GOYAL
DONGRE ARCHIT PARAG
SHAH MARGI CHIRAG
AAKASH GARG
KOMAL PUNIA
AAYUSHI BANSAL
RAJ KRISHNA JHA
ADITYA VIKRAM AGARWAL
MAYANK TRIPATHI
ETTABOYINA SAI SHIVANI
ASHI SHARMA
HEMANT
ABHISHEK VASHISHTHA
BANNA VENKATESH
MADHAV AGARWAL
SANSKRITI TRIVEDY
SAUMYA MISHRA
VIBHOR BHARDWAJ
TRILOK SINGH
DIVYANK GUPTA
RIYA SAINI
B SIVACHANDRAN
R RANGAMANJU
GEE GEE A S
SHIVANSH SUBHASH JAGADE
ROMIL DWIVEDI
RISHABH CHOUDHARY
SUBASHKARTHIK S
PANCHAL SMIT HASMUKHBHAI
SHREYA TYAGI
UTKARSH YADAV
ALFRED THOMAS
ABHI JAIN
SHREYAK GARG
MUSKAN SRIVASTAVA
SHOBHIKA PATHAK
ABHISHEK SHARMA
MONICA R
IRAM CHOUDHARY
SACHIN BASAVARAJ GUTTUR
PAVITHRA P
AVDHIJA GUPTA
MUDITA BANSAL
MALAVIKA G NAIR
RAVULA JAYASIMHA REDDY
NANDANAA G P
RITIKA RATH
SOURAV SINHA
ANKUR TRIPATHI