Shakti Dubey tops as UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2024 is out, get top 50 list here

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024: Shakti Dubey has topped the civil services Examination 2024, the results for which were declared on Tuesday, 22 April 2025. PSC Civil Services Final Results 2024: Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag have stood second and third, respectively.

Among the finally recommended candidates, the top five comprise three women and two men.

The final results of the UPSC Civil Service Examinations 2024 are available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can check the full list by visiting the website or clicking on this direct link to check the UPSC Final Results 2024 here.

Topper Shakti Dubey Dubey has done her graduation in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad. She has qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject.

AIR 2 Harshita Goyal is a BCom graduate from MS University of Baroda. Her optional subject was political science and international relations.

Dongre Archit Parag is a B.Tech in electrical and electronics engineering from VIT, Vellore. He had philosophy as his optional subject.

This year, 1009 names have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services Group A and Group B.

A total of 14,627 candidates had qualified civil services written examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates were called for the personality test.

Of these, 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various Services.

UPSC CSE Result 2025: Top 50 rank holders

SHAKTI DUBEY

HARSHITA GOYAL

DONGRE ARCHIT PARAG

SHAH MARGI CHIRAG

AAKASH GARG

KOMAL PUNIA

AAYUSHI BANSAL

RAJ KRISHNA JHA

ADITYA VIKRAM AGARWAL

MAYANK TRIPATHI

ETTABOYINA SAI SHIVANI

ASHI SHARMA

HEMANT

ABHISHEK VASHISHTHA

BANNA VENKATESH

MADHAV AGARWAL

SANSKRITI TRIVEDY

SAUMYA MISHRA

VIBHOR BHARDWAJ

TRILOK SINGH

DIVYANK GUPTA

RIYA SAINI

B SIVACHANDRAN

R RANGAMANJU

GEE GEE A S

SHIVANSH SUBHASH JAGADE

ROMIL DWIVEDI

RISHABH CHOUDHARY

SUBASHKARTHIK S

PANCHAL SMIT HASMUKHBHAI

SHREYA TYAGI

UTKARSH YADAV

ALFRED THOMAS

ABHI JAIN

SHREYAK GARG

MUSKAN SRIVASTAVA

SHOBHIKA PATHAK

ABHISHEK SHARMA

MONICA R

IRAM CHOUDHARY

SACHIN BASAVARAJ GUTTUR

PAVITHRA P

AVDHIJA GUPTA

MUDITA BANSAL

MALAVIKA G NAIR

RAVULA JAYASIMHA REDDY

NANDANAA G P

RITIKA RATH

SOURAV SINHA

ANKUR TRIPATHI