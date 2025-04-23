UP Board Result 2025 Live: When is UPMSP 10th, 12th results expected, here's where to check scores
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results after April 25. However, the UP board has not yet announced the UP Board Result 2025 date and time till now. The UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in after it is announced....Read More
Along with the official websites, the results will also be available on HT Portal. Students who have appeared for the examination can register themselves first to get updates after the results are announced.
This year, the board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state. Between March 19 and April 2, 2025, answer sheets were evaluated in 261 centres across the state. The board issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process.
For now, the board officials are busy finalising the result, which can be declared after April 25, 2025. However, result date and time have not been announced yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Board likely to hold result press conference
UP Board Result 2025 Live: UPMSP is expected to hold a press conference to announce the UP board results. In the PC, it will share the number of candidates, the pass percentage, gender-wise result and other details.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: 113 FIRs lodged
UP Board Result 2025 Live: 113 FIRs had been lodged across the state in the High School and Intermediate examinations this year, besides during the entire examination period, held between February 24 and March 12, 2025, nearly two dozen fake invigilators besides 49 imposters were caught.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: What UP Board secretary said about result date?
UP Board Result 2025 Live: According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, the work of preparation of results has almost been completed but a final date for its declaration was yet to be decided and would be made available on Board’s official website soon.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates registered
UP Board Result 2025 Live: This year 54,37,233 candidates were registered to take high school and intermediate exams, out of which 3,02,508 (5.56 percent) were absent.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: How Class 12 students did last year?
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Here's a look at last year's UP board Class 12 results-
Students registered: 25,78,008
Appeared: 24,52,830
Pass: 20,26,067
Pass percentage: 82.60 per cent.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Evaluation of 3 crore copies done
UP Board Result 2025 Live: The evaluation of about three crore copies of the board's class 10th and 12th was completed on April 2. In the board examinations conducted between February 24 and March 12 this year, least number of students had skipped the board examination in the last five years.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: How to check 10th, 12th results
Open the website upresults.nic.in.
Click on the 10th or 12th result link, as required.
Enter your roll number and submit.
The result will be displayed on the next page. Check and download it.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Check exam dates
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Date and time not announced
