UP Board Result 2025 Live: When is UPMSP 10th, 12th results expected, here's where to check scores

UP Board Result 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results after April 25. However, the UP board has not yet announced the UP Board Result 2025 date and time till now. The UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in after it is announced....Read More

Along with the official websites, the results will also be available on HT Portal. Students who have appeared for the examination can register themselves first to get updates after the results are announced.

This year, the board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state. Between March 19 and April 2, 2025, answer sheets were evaluated in 261 centres across the state. The board issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process.

For now, the board officials are busy finalising the result, which can be declared after April 25, 2025. However, result date and time have not been announced yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.