The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has released the Hall Tickets for 2025 Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET). Candidates registered for the POLYCET 2025 exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in. AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025 released at polycetap.nic.in, download link here

The hall ticket will mention details like the exam centre, exam date, exam timings, and important instructions that a candidate must follow when appearing for the examination.

AP POLYCET 2025: Steps to download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in. Click on the print hall ticket at the home page. Enter tenth exam hall ticket number/mobile number, followed by entering tenth passing or appearing year and captcha. Click on View & print. Display of hall ticket. Download and take a printout for exam day.

Candidates are advised to verify details in hall tickets. In case of any errors they must immediately contact the exam conducting authority. Candidates are further advised to read the instructions given on the hall tickets and must carry an original identity card along with the hall ticket to the exam centre. They should report to the exam centre well in advance to avoid a rush during entry.

The POLYCET exam is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. POLYCET-2025 will be conducted at nearly 500 examination centres across 69 towns/cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Exam Pattern

AP POLYCET 2025 will be conducted offline. It will include 120 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQS), 50 from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 30 from Chemistry. Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks; there are no negative marks for incorrect answers. The Paper will last 2 hours (120 minutes).

The online application process commenced on March 12, 2025, and ended on April 17, 2025.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website.