AP SSC Results 2025: Where and how to apply for supplementary exams, re-counting; check details

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh, BSEAP, released the results of SSC or Class 10th public examination on Wednesday, April 23. Students can check and download their results from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in/RES25/. AP SSC Results 2025: Check details about supplementary exams, recounting and reverification. (Representative image/HT file)

Along with the results, the board has also informed students about dates of the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, 2025. The Supplementary Examinations will be be conducted from May 19 to May 28, 2025.

Supplementary exams

While details about the Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be announced in due course, the board has advised those candidates who have not passed and wish to appear for the exam to remit the examination fee without waiting for the outcome of recounting or reverification.

As per the schedule, the window to apply for SSC Advanced Supplementary Exams 2025 without late fee through HM login is April 24, 2025 to April 30, 2025.

The window to apply with late fee of ₹50 is May 1 to May 19, 2025.

Recounting & Reverification details:

The application window for Recounting and Reverification of answer scripts through the online application will be available at bse.ap.gov.in from April 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM to May 1, 2025, till 11 PM.

To apply, candidates need to contact their respective School Head Master without delay and submit the application fee through the school.

The School Head Master will then carefully review the User Manual provided within the Online Application portal before initiating the submission and payment process for recounting and reverification.

The fee for recounting per subject is ₹500, and fee for reverification per subject is ₹1000. All payments are to be made within the Online Application portal only, available a bse.ap.gov.in.

The board has strongly advised It not to wait until the last day to complete applications and fee submission.

Notably, the overall pass percentage this year stands at 81.41 per cent. This year, girls have surpassed boys in the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams. The pass percentage of girls is 84.09 per cent, and that of boys is 78.31 per cent.

Apart from the official website, AP SSC or 10th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. Students who registered for the AP SSC results on the HT portal will receive an alert on their phones informing the details about their results.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.