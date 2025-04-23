AP SSC Results 2025: BSEAP Class 10th scores declared, check details

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the results of SSC or Class 10th public examination results on Wednesday, April 23. Students who took the SSC exams this year can check their marks on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Results 2025 live updates AP SSC Results 2025 have been declared. (HT file)

To check the results on the official website, students will need to enter their login credentials in the space provided.

Around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination which was held from March 17 to March 31, 2025.

The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm on most days. The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with Social Studies paper.

Meanwhile, apart from the official website, AP SSC or 10th results can also be checked on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. Students who registered for the AP SSC results on the HT portal will receive an alert on their phones informing the details about their results.

Also, the results can also be accessed on WhatsApp (Mana Mitra), and LEAP App. To check results via WhatsApp, send a message saying “Hi” to 9552300009, select the Education Services option, then choose SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results and enter your hall ticket number to receive a PDF copy of your result.

Notably, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to pass the BSEAP 10th examination. Students who couldn’t pass the exam will have the option of appearing for the Supplementary examination.

AP SSC Results 2025: How to check Class 10th results

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their Class 10 results:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Open the SSC or Class 10th result link. Enter your login details and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website.